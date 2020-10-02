Roanoke Valley SPCA to begin monthly pet food pantry

ROANOKE, Va. – This local shelter knows that pets have to eat too, even though the coronavirus pandemic has left many families in a financial bind.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA announced they will have a monthly drive-thru pet food pantry to help those in the community.

“As the global pandemic continues, the Roanoke Valley SPCA is committed to helping the community, and providing resources to allow pets to stay in their homes and out of shelters in our community,” said CEO Denise Hayes.

The organization is launching Dot’s Drive-Thru, which offers cat and dog food to anyone who needs it.

It will take place at the Roanoke Valley SPACA parking lot on the second Sunday of each month from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Shelter officials said that there will be no paperwork to fill out and community members in need aren’t required to get out of their cars. Staff and volunteers will ask for basic information on your pet and put food in the back seat or trunk.

“We hope that this program will help lessen the burden pet owners in our community are feeling due to the financial uncertainty caused by COVID-19,” said Hayes.

The first event will be on Sunday, Oct. 11 in the shelter parking lot.