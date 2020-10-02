Virginia Tech launching random, mandatory COVID-19 testing

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia tech is starting mandatory, random COVID-19 testing to prevent the spread among “high-contact” employees and students.

The university identified 1,100 employees who will be randomly tested every 2 to 3 weeks, starting on Monday.

They could be coaches, nurses, custodians, graduate students or undergraduate students who work for the school, for example, in the dining halls.

Due to their jobs, they are not always able to maintain six-foot physical distancing, even though they wear masks. That is why they are considered “high-contact.”

A university spokesperson, Marc Owczarski, said this surveillance testing will help catch COVID-19 cases sooner and allow the school to react faster.

“It can help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our community," said Owczarski. "It’s all about flattening the curve.”

The testing will also help identify asymptomatic individuals.