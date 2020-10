WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Blacksburg man is dead after police say he was shot near a Washington D.C. gas station, according to NBC Washington.

Authorities say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim has been identified by police as 23-year-old Alexander Nwogu. His body was reportedly found not far from a car that was parked at a gas pump.

Police say there was an attendant on duty, but she didn’t see anything.