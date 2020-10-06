51ºF

Pedestrian dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Amherst County

Crash happened on Route 130 and Buffalo Spring Turnpike

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – State police said a person died on Monday after they were hit by a tractor-trailer in Amherst County.

It happened on Route 130 and Buffalo Spring Turnpike just after 7:30 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.

A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer and died, state police said.

As of 10:49 p.m., VDOT reported that all westbound and eastbound lanes were closed. Traffic on VA-130 East is being detoured onto Route 637, onto Route 635 and back onto Route 130. Traffic on VA-130 West is being detoured onto Route 635, onto Route 647 and back onto Route 130.

State police had not identified the person at the time this article was first published.

Authorities are still working on the crash investigation.

