No haunted house this year? Go to this haunted car wash in Christiansburg instead

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA. – For many people this year, haunted houses are on the list of no-no’s due to the pandemic, but what about a haunted car wash?

The Motor Mile Car Wash in Christiansburg hosts the Tunnel of Terror. Take your car through for a spin, the outside will be spotless and you’ll get some scares along the way.

Car wash employees are dressed up for the fun, but actors from the St. Alban’s Sanatorium are the stars of the show. Their normal haunt is canceled this year, so the car wash sees this as a win-win.

“We’re just trying to bring out some Halloween spirit, there’s a lot of COVID stuff going on right now so we’re just trying to do something kind of COVID friendly, give some people some scares, some laughs, wash their car," car wash manager Steve Costa said.

The haunted car wash runs each Friday and Saturday from now until Halloween, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.