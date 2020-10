BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A first responder and a driver are in the hospital after a crash in Botetourt County on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the crash involved a truck hauling wood, a fire-ems truck and a Honda Civic and happened on US-220 around 9:30 a.m.

The driver of the civic and the fire-ems truck were both taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

As of 11 a.m., US-220 is blocked south of Exit 150 and first responders say they expect the road to reopen by noon.