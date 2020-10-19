Two people hit in Montgomery County, deputies looking for driver

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Two people were hit by a car Sunday night in Montgomery County and deputies are looking for the suspect.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Peppers Ferry Rd (Rt. 114) for a crash around 10:07 p.m.

Deputies say they found two pedestrians, a woman and a man in a wheelchair, who were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Both had serious injuries and were flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Deputies believe an early 2000′s model; Chevrolet brand truck or SUV may have been involved and should have extensive damage to the front passenger side. At the time of the incident, the vehicle would have been traveling from Christiansburg toward Pulaski.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone who may have been in the area near the time, observed the crash, or saw a vehicle matching the description afterward is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-6915 or NRV911 at 540-382-4343 and ask to speak with a deputy.