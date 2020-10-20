What’s News Today: candidate forum, flu shot clinic

Total Action for Progress will announce a new initiative today. It will also announce the winner of the Cabell Brand Hope Award and TAP Client of the Year. The announcements will be made at 10 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health holds a drive-thru flu shot clinic today. Adults and children, over the age of eight, can receive a free flu shot while supplies last. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New River Valley Fairgrounds. You are required to wear a face covering.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will discuss its legislative agenda today. It highlights concerns it hopes the General Assembly will address in the 2021 session. It’s agenda includes money to fill state trooper positions, funding for law enforcement, support for the second amendment and flexibility for farmers protecting livestock. The board will also get an update on the Summit View Business Park.

The Salem Economic Development Authority will meet today. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center’s Community Room.

The Rockbridge Area Chamber of Commerce holds a candidate forum today. The four people, running for Lexington mayor and city council will take part. The virtual forum begins at 6 p.m. Registration is required.