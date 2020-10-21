What’s News Today: flu shots, paving

Senator Mark Warner will hold a virtual meeting today, talking about the Supreme Court nomination. Today’s meeting comes one day before the Judiciary Committee votes on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Warner will talk about what’s at stake for Americans who “could lose their health care coverage.” The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments next month.

The New River Health District holds a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic today. It’s available on a first-come, first-served basis at Christiansburg Middle School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The vaccine is available to those age 8 and up.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys holds its annual Working for Independence Fundraiser. Normally, this is an in-person breakfast, but this year the event will be held virtually. There will be an online video presentation, featuring stories from people who have benefited from Goodwill services. Reid Ewing from television show “Modern Family” will emcee the event, talking about his ties to Goodwill.

There’s a groundbreaking this morning for The Vue at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center. It will provide housing for the Virginia Tech Research Park.

Nighttime paving could impact your travels in Lynchburg tonight and tomorrow night. Crews will work on Memorial Avenue between Langhorne Road and Chambers Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.