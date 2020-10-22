VDOT wants your input on a roundabout at a busy intersection in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – VDOT wants to cut your commute time and is asking for your input on a new roundabout in Roanoke County.

It wants to build the roundabout near Starkey Road and Buck Mountain Road.

About 8,600 cars drive that intersection each day, so the roundabout would reduce significant congestion.

The start date for construction is in 2025, but VDOT is hoping to deliver the project earlier if the $6.1 million dollar state and federal funding fall into place sooner.

“There really are significant delays, particularly at peak travel times around this intersection,” said VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond. "So the roundabout offers a way to really improve how the intersection functions and offers drivers a way to get through the intersection more efficiently.”

VDOT is accepting public comments on the project until October 31. Click here to learn more or comment.