Cops in costume: Lexington police ask for your vote in contest

Boxer, Dr. Evil, ninja or Superman?

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help, but instead of solving a crime, they’re determining the winner of their 2nd annual costume contest.

Officers got into the holiday spirit with a variety of costume ideas.

Will it be the boxer, Dr. Evil, ninja or Superman? You can vote here for your favorite.

Posted by Lexington Police Department on Monday, October 26, 2020

