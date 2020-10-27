Kids’ Tech University registration opens for virtual learning this spring

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A STEM program for kids is back, with a COVID-19 twist.

Kids' Tech University will have its 12th annual program this spring and registration opened on Tuesday.

Usually, it takes place at Virginia Tech; however, this year will be different.

Kids ages 9-18 will get hands-on STEM learning experiences by hearing lectures from researchers and working virtually with undergrads through at-home projects.

“Interact with a lot of different type of families and kids and I just think it’s going to be really cool,” said Kristy Collins, the director of education and outreach for the Fralin Life Sciences Institute.

There’s space for 250 kids. Click here to learn more and register.