Two men wanted for trying to rob someone at gunpoint in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities are searching for two men after police say they tried to rob someone at gunpoint in Lynchburg on Monday night.

Two suspects are already in custody as the search continues for the remaining two, according to police.

Officers say the incident happened in the 5300 block of Fort Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when the four men showed a gun and tried to rob someone before leaving the scene.

The police department did not release information on charges.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.