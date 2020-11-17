Samaritan’s Purse kicks off national shoebox collection for ‘Operation Christmas Child’ campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Samaritan’s Purse is asking shoppers to put their best foot forward this holiday season and fill a shoebox for a child in need.

It’s part of their ‘Operation Christmas Child’ campaign. The idea is to fill a shoebox with items a child may enjoy. You can choose to shop for a boy or girl from three different age groups, then bring the box to a local drop-off location.

Because of the pandemic, Samaritan’s Purse also encourages shoppers to take advantage of their $25 virtual shoebox option.

The gifts will be sent to children in more than a hundred countries.

“Most of them will say they just felt so encouraged, so loved to know that somebody out there was thinking of them that they didn’t even know,” said Ruth Ann Vaughan, regional area coordinator for Samaritan’s Purse.

You have until next Monday to drop off your shoebox. Click or tap here to find a drop-off location near you.