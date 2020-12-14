Man charged after holding family against will inside Amherst County home, authorities say

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is being charged with abduction after authorities were told that he was possibly holding his family hostage, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Daniels Drive in Madison Heights at about 10:16 p.m. on Sunday after a shots fired call came in. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone told deputies that a man was possibly holding his family against their will with a gun inside of the house.

Once deputies arrived, they said they established a perimeter around the home while gathering more information and attempting to communicate with the people inside the house.

Around 10:31 p.m., some of the people inside the house came out unharmed, deputies said. About five minutes later, authorities said a man, later identified as Ronald Ferguson Jr., came outside.

Deputies then said they checked the house to make there was no one else inside.

Ferguson was then charged with abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, assault and the brandishing of a firearm.

No injuries were reported, according to the Sheriff’s Office.