No one was hurt after a salt spreader truck caught fire in Christiansburg on Wednesday night.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – No one was hurt after a salt spreader truck caught fire in Christiansburg on Wednesday night.

It happened at around 11 p.m. on the Interstate 81 off-ramp to U.S. Route 460 Business in Christiansburg.

The driver got out of the truck safely, according to crews at the scene.

It’s still not clear what started the fire.

10 News was at the scene at around 11:30 p.m. when a tow truck was preparing to take the salt truck away.