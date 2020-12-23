Former ‘Survivor’ contestant Jonny Fairplay arrested in Danville for allegedly stealing from his grandma

DANVILLE, Va. – “Survivor” alum Jonny Fairplay and his mother were arrested by Danville Police on Friday for larceny charges for allegedly stealing from his grandma.

According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Fairplay, whose real name is Jon Dalton, and his mother, 67-year-old Patsy Hall, allegedly stole three barstools, an end table and a leather desk chair valued at $1,950 altogether as week as a silver necklace valued at $5,000.

Per an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, Fairplay allegedly stole those items from his grandmother Jean Cook’s home without her consent.

Authorities said Fairplay and Hall turned themselves in once they found out they had arrest warrants out for them in Danville.

The case is being handled by the Juvenile District Family Court.

Fairplay is known for competing in CBS’s reality competition series, “Survivor: Pearl Islands,” back in 2003 for creating what host Jeff Probst called the “greatest lie ever told” on the show, EW reports.

During the part of the series where contestants visit their loved ones, Fairplay made a friend tell him his grandmother had died to garner sympathy from other competitors on the show. Immediately after, he revealed in a one-on-one interview that his grandmother, the same one mentioned in the arrest warrant, was actually alive and “sitting at home watching ‘Jerry Springer’ right now.”