VDH aims to vaccinate 2,000 school employees against COVID-19 with one-day clinic

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Alleghany Health District is gearing up to vaccinate many of the district’s teachers against COVID-19 in one day.

Health director Cynthia Morrow announced VDH has partnered with Carilion Clinic and the school systems in the district for a massive vaccination event on Jan. 22. The clinic is open to school employees only, and Morrow hopes to vaccinate at least 2,000 of them during the event.

“Schools play a critical role in the mental, physical, and social well-being of our children, as well as a critical role in our economy,” Morrow said. “It really does take a community to pull this kind of event off.”

Morrow said a location has not been finalized, but they have several spaces in mind. She said she is not opposed to holding another large-scale COVID-19 immunization event if they have the doses to do so.

“We can scale up once we have vaccine supply and once we have more support in holding these large events,” Morrow said. “We know that we’re doing good for the people that we serve.”