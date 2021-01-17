Man wanted for shooting out of a vehicle in Madison Heights: police

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – Authorities in Amherst County need your help finding a man they say shot outside of a vehicle in Madison Heights Saturday afternoon.

Warrants have been obtained for Zachary Logan Brown for reckless handling of firearm, shooting from a vehicle and driving on a revoked license, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday on Main Street following a report of shots being fired from a vehicle.

No one was injured.

If you have information that can help Amherst County deputies locate Brown, call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 434-946-9373.