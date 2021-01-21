Lynchburg pastor Jonathan Falwell says he has COVID-19, is asymptomatic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jonathan Falwell, a Lynchburg pastor and brother of Jerry Falwell Jr., announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Falwell, who currently serves as senior pastor of Thomas Road Baptist Church, said he doesn’t have any symptoms.
Falwell said he got tested after spending time around a family member who later tested positive.
Earlier this week, I was around a family member who later tested positive for Covid. While I have no symptoms, out of an abundance of caution, I was tested for Covid and it has come back positive. Therefore, I’ll be hanging out at my house until late next week under quarantine.— Jonathan Falwell (@jonathanfalwell) January 21, 2021