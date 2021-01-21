41ºF

Local News

Lynchburg pastor Jonathan Falwell says he has COVID-19, is asymptomatic

Falwell serves as senior pastor at Thomas Road Baptist Church

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Jonathan Falwell
photo

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jonathan Falwell, a Lynchburg pastor and brother of Jerry Falwell Jr., announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Falwell, who currently serves as senior pastor of Thomas Road Baptist Church, said he doesn’t have any symptoms.

Falwell said he got tested after spending time around a family member who later tested positive.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: