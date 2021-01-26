Suspect kicked in victim’s door before Martinsville shooting, police say

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One man was taken to a hospital after being shot in his own home on Saturday afternoon.

At about 2:10 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Fourth Street for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived to find that one man had been shot.

The victim told police that an armed man kicked in his back door, started shooting and then ran away from the home.

The victim was taken to Sovah Health in Martinsville and then flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Martinsville Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.