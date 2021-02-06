48ºF

Local News

Man hospitalized after early Saturday morning shooting in northwest Roanoke

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m.

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is injured after an early morning shooting in northwest Roanoke Saturday.

At about 2:15 a.m., Roanoke Police responded to the 1600 block of Burrell Street NW for reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries when they arrived on the scene before he was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.

