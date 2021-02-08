Authorities identify woman who died in Roanoke County I-81 tractor-trailer crash

Authorities have identified a woman who died in a crash that involved two tractor-trailers and two cars on I-81 in Roanoke County on Sunday.

A 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, a 2013 Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Outback were all stopped in traffic in the right lane on I-81 North at around 3:24 p.m. when a 2020 Freighliner tractor-trailer rear-ended the Subaru, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the Chevy and the Subaru were then crushed in between the two tractor-trailers.

Kandy Poarch, 47, or Emporia was driving the Chevy and died at the scene, according to police. Authorities said a man was also flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.