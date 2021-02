Crash on I-81N at mile marker 138

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A crash on I-81 in Roanoke County is causes delays as all the northbound travel lanes are closed.

The crash happened near mile marker 138, which is 1.1 miles north of VA-112 and Exit 137.

As of 4:22 p.m. on Sunday, there is a 5-mile delay.