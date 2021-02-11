Bedford County siblings open black-owned businesses to fulfill family’s dream

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A set of siblings is serving up a family affair.

“It just makes more sense just to do it with the family because we’re doing this for the family,” said Cjay Jones.

Cjay Jones and his sisters, Barbara Mays and Angela Jones, opened their pair of unlikely businesses under one roof.

It’s called Hair Wear Beauty Supply Shop – Soul Food Carry-out.

“My sisters have a passion for hair, and I have a passion for cooking,” said Cjay.

They opened the hair supply shop in November, then opened the restaurant last month.

Barbara and Angela said they’re proud to bring their black-owned businesses to Bedford County. They wanted to see their grandmothers’ vision come to fruition.

“They had a passion to open up something, but never had the means to do it. So, when the opportunity came for us to do it, we wanted to carry on that legacy,” said Barbara.

“Everybody just came together with the idea and went with it,” said Angela.

From baked beans and chicken casserole to catfish and flounder, all of the plates are based on family recipes.

“This is a good milestone, and this can just let everybody know that anything is possible,” said Cjay.

“This is like a dream come true, and it’s just something that you can pass down to your children and your grandchildren,” said Barbara.

They’re open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and hope to expand their businesses within the year.