Man wanted in connection to Radford shooting arrested in Massachusetts

Hector Javier Bido, of Dublin, with firearms seized by Massachusetts State Police during an arrest on Feb. 11, 2021.

HAVERHILL, Ma. – A Dublin man wanted as a suspect in a January Radford shooting was found and arrested by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (MSP VFAS) Thursday morning.

23-year-old Hector Javier Bido was located in a bedroom and arrested without incident after troopers with MSP VFAS identified an apartment on Proctor Street in Haverhill as his possible location.

Police said that the apprehension team found two firearms in plain view during the arrest: a Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber pistol with a round in the chamber and a fully-loaded 13-round magazine, as well as a Safeside Tactical AR-15 with a fully-loaded 30-round magazine.

Bido told authorities that he had an additional firearm in his Dodge Challenger and gave police keys to the vehicle. Upon investigation of the vehicle, authorities found a Glock 17 9mm pistol with a round in the chamber and two fully-loaded 17-round magazines.

All three firearms and ammunition were seized at the scene.

Bido was originally wanted for seven total charges for the Radford shooting, including:

Aggravated malicious wounding



Two counts of discharging a firearm within or at an occupied dwelling



Two counts of brandishing a firearm



Assault and battery by a mob



Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

He was additionally charged in connection to the firearms seized by Massachusetts authorities during Thursday’s arrest.

The other two suspects wanted by Radford Police in the shooting remain at large.

