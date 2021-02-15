37ºF

Ad

Local News

Tractor-trailer crash closes VA-16 in Grayson County

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Grayson County, Traffic, New River Valley
WSLS
WSLS (WSLS)

A tractor-trailer crash has closed down VA-16 in Grayson County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the accident happened near Highlands Parkway.

As of 1:30 p.m., both directions are closed.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: