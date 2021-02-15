Tractor-trailer crash closes VA-16 in Grayson County

A tractor-trailer crash has closed down VA-16 in Grayson County, according to VDOT.
Authorities said the accident happened near Highlands Parkway.
As of 1:30 p.m., both directions are closed.

