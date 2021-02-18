State police respond to 270 traffic crashes, 165 disabled vehicles due to icy conditions across Virginia

Virginia State Police have responded to hundreds of crashes on Thursday during the ice storm that continues to affect much of Virginia.

Here’s a breakdown of how many crashes and disabled/stuck vehicles police responded to as of 11 a.m. in each division:

Richmond Division (1 on map below): 27 disabled vehicles and 65 traffic crashes

Culpeper Division (2 on map below): 31 disabled vehicles and 35 traffic crashes

Appomattox Division (3 on map below): 16 disabled vehicles and 34 traffic crashes

Wytheville Division (4 on map below): 20 disabled vehicles and 17 traffic crashes

Chesapeake Division (5 on map below): 16 disabled vehicles and 35 traffic crashes

Salem Division (6 on map below): 29 disabled vehicles and 37 traffic crashes

Fairfax Division (7 on map below): 27 disabled vehicles and 47 traffic crashes

Below is a map showing which Divisions cover which parts of Virginia:

Virginia State Police Divisions (Virginia State Police)

Police advise Virginians to avoid traveling through Friday as road conditions remain dangerous.

So far, there have been no fatal crashes reported.