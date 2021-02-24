Roanoke Gas customers will see a 68% increase in next month’s bill

If you’re a Roanoke Gas customer, get ready to see next month’s bill go up by about 68%.

The company is attributing the spike to winter weather over the past several weeks that impacted natural gas supply and market pricing throughout the country.

According to a release sent out by the company, gas for the time period of Feb. 13 to Feb. 20 was about $3 million. In context, the company’s gas purchases for 2020 totaled $14.9 million.

Below is a statement from Paul Nester, Roanoke Gas president and CEO: