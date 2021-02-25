Police asking for information after second bomb threat at South Boston business this year

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Authorities are looking to find the person responsible for calling in two fake bomb threats on Wednesday.

At about 8:40 a.m., Integrated Textile Solutions on Parker Avenue in South Boston received two calls indicating that there was a bomb in the building.

The company evacuated its employees for about four hours while the South Boston Police Department and two K-9 Virginia State Police officers searched the building.

No suspicious items wre found during the search.

Authorities believe both calls were made by the same person.

Back on January 11, someone called in a bomb threat at the same building.

Authorities did not say if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about this bomb threat is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7273 or Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.