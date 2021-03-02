Roanoke College poll shows Virginians have opposing views on impeachment, Capitol riots and COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – In the wake of the 2021 elections, Roanoke College conducted a poll to take a closer look at people’s views on recent issues.

From Feb. 14 to Feb. 27, The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College interviewed 596 Virginians.

The organization used random-digit landline numbers in proportion to Virginia’s population to make sure that everyone had a chance to be included and bought cell phone samples from Marketing Systems Group.

According to the organization, 61% of the completed interviews were done over a cell phone.

Below is a highlight of what the poll revealed:

Impeachment

50% of people who responded believed that Trump’s actions were impeachable offenses, 33% thought they were wrong but not impeachable and 13% believed he didn’t do anything wrong

50% thought he should have been convicted by the Senate while 44% thought he should not have been

Capitol riots

35% of people who participated believed the riots were fully justified; 37% believed they were partially justified and 91% viewed them as unjustified

53% saw the protestors as mostly violent; 84% viewed capitol rioters as criminals

Covid vaccine and governmental response

18% of participants reported that they have already been vaccinated; 54% said they plan to get vaccinated while 23% said they don’t

46% said they thought state government officials have helped slow the spread of the virus while 46% said they thought that the federal government hasn’t done enough

To learn more about the poll results, click here.