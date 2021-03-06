Small business owners gain local help to apply for PPP loans

ROANOKE, Va. – Small business owners now have the opportunity for one-on-one help applying for PPP loans as part of the Cares Act.

The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center is going on a road show and offering in-person assistance for businesses with 20 employees or less.

Amanda Forrester, the director, said money is still available but not enough business owners are taking advantage of it, especially women and minority owned businesses.

“We are concerned because we aren’t seeing a lot of people take advantage of it this second round, we know that there are businesses out there that can need it, that can use it and we are here to help them do that,” she said.

Business owners must register for time slots online.

The first one will be at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday, March 10.

Additional dates are scheduled for Botetourt, Allegheny and Craig counties and the New River Valley.