House on Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County a total loss after fire

No one was hurt

Samantha Smith
Digital Content Producer

Shayne Dwyer
Reporter

Crews on scene of house fire on Smith Mountain Lake (Donna Martin)

A house on Smith Mountain Lake is a total loss after a fire on Monday afternoon.

The house is located on Twin Coves Drive on the Franklin County side of the lake near Bridgewater Plaza. Authorities said that everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.

Crews said that the fire started in a shed and then made its way to the home.

10 News reporter Shayne Dwyer is at the scene of the fire working to learn more:

LIVE: Shayne Dwyer WSLS 10 News is live at a house fire on the Franklin County side of Smith Mountain Lake near Bridgewater Plaza

Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Monday, March 8, 2021

