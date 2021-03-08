House on Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County a total loss after fire

Crews on scene of house fire on Smith Mountain Lake

A house on Smith Mountain Lake is a total loss after a fire on Monday afternoon.

The house is located on Twin Coves Drive on the Franklin County side of the lake near Bridgewater Plaza. Authorities said that everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.

Crews said that the fire started in a shed and then made its way to the home.

10 News reporter Shayne Dwyer is at the scene of the fire working to learn more: