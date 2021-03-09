What’s News Today: Budget discussions, road construction

The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is teaming up with North Shore Animal League for a national pet adoption event. Today through Sunday, adoption feed for adult dogs are $50 with cats and kittens at $5. Adoption hours are noon to 6 p.m. daily.

The Pulaski County School Board will meet today. It will discuss the calendar for the next school year, and get an update on the Virtual Academy for the 2021-2022 school year.

Rustburg Dixie Softball will hold a groundbreaking today for a news sports complex in Rustburg. The group has been working for six years to raise money for the project, which will allow the team to have its own field to play on. It says it has used Campbell County facilities for more than 25 years.

Temporary lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute tonight into tomorrow morning. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. tomorrow, Old Forest Road at the 501 overpass will be down to one lane. Minor delays are possible.

Blasting on Lakeside Drive could impact your commute today. Crews will perform two blasts, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. as part of the construction of the bridge over Blackwater Creek. Traffic could be stopped for up to ten minutes. Blasting will take place again tomorrow at 11 a.m.

The Roanoke City School Board will get an update on the project budget for the next fiscal year. Now that the General Assembly has finalized the state budget, it gives localities a better idea of what to expect. The proposed budget is $193 million. That’s an increase of $11.6 million, with most of the increase coming from the state. The board will also review proposed capital improvements and could make changes to the calendar for the next school year.

The Salem City School Board will hold a public hearing tonight on its budget for the next school year. The school system’s budget proposal is $47.8 million, an increase of $1 million. The board will also get an update on construction at Salem High School.

Martinsville City Council will consider a resolution, support a community-based probation and pretrial court services program. The program allows for sentencing alternatives for certain offenders, including community service, probation supervision and more. The city is one of only five localities in the commonwealth that currently have neither service available.