Valley Metro seeking artists to design new NW Roanoke bus stops

ROANOKE, Va. – Four new bus stop shelters are coming to Roanoke, and the city is looking for artists to bring some creativity to the community.

The Roanoke Arts Commission and Valley Metro joined forces on this public art project. Artists will have the chance to share their creative vision within the bus stop shelters and on the ground in front of them.

All four new shelters are in northwest Roanoke. Two are located at the corner of 11th Street and Moorman Avenue, and the other two are located on Melrose Avenue by Melrose Hardware.

Douglas Jackson of the Roanoke Arts Commission says projects like this are important for people to feel proud of their city.

“There’s a lot of pride in Roanoke and a lot of pride in this neighborhood,” Jackson said. “I think small projects like this will lead to larger projects, although the streetscape is a big project in itself. When all of this happens, we’re going to see transformation.”

If you are an artist interested in this opportunity, the information is available at this link.