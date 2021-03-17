What’s News Today: New business, new season kick-offs

The Virginia Board of Education’s Accreditation Committee will meet today. It will discuss accreditation for public schools and advancing racial equity in public schools. The meeting will be held virtually at 2 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on YouTube.

Virginia Children’s Theatre will announce the productions for the 2021-2022 season. The announcement will feature performances from each of the productions. Virginia Children’s Theatre says it is the only professional theatre in the Commonwealth dedicated to youth, schools and their families. The announcement will take place on Facebook tonight at 6 p.m.

Damage Prevention Solutions will hold a groundbreaking today in Bedford County. The company is investing $2 million, building a 10,000 square foot facility in Forest. The company makes SignalTape and other innovative products. It will bring up to 45 full-time jobs to the county over the next five years.

Ad

Hulls Drive-in will hold a kick-off event tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be live music before and after the announcement and presentations about the future of the drive-in. Because of social distancing regulations, you will need to get a complimentary ticket online in order to attend.