Liberty University to hold in-person degree presentation ceremonies this spring

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After a challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, future graduates from Liberty University will able to walk across the stage this spring.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for May 11 through May 15, and the ceremonies will also be available online for those who cannot attend them in-person, according to a press release.

This announcement follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s release of a draft plan on Wednesday that will allow graduations to have up to 5,000 people or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever is less, and allow indoor graduations to have 500 people or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever is less.

Liberty University said that public health measures are still in effect at campus events and that the university will send updates to graduates if there are any changes to guidelines and restrictions in the upcoming weeks.

“This is great news. The governor has lifted the mandate, and we are now allowed to hold in-person ceremonies to honor these graduates and help them celebrate this milestone together with their families,” said Liberty President Jerry Prevo. “We don’t know at this time what that will look like in terms of numbers of guests, but I know our teams are working hard to accommodate as many as possible while responsibly abiding by all state and local guidelines. These graduates deserve a special day to mark their accomplishments, and we are looking forward to giving them a proper send-off as they become part of our Liberty alumni family and advance our mission as Champions for Christ.”