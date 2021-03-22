Pedestrian dies in crash on I-81 North in Wythe County

A pedestrian is dead after authorities said he was hit by a car while crossing the travel lane on I-81 North in Wythe County.

Authorities said officers responded to the crash on I-81 North near mile marker 71 around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday.

A man from Newport News was driving a Dodge Ram in the left lane on I-81 when he hit Justin Briggs, 41, of Wytheville, according to police. Authorities said the driver of the Dodge was unable to avoid hitting Briggs and he died at the scene.

The driver was not hurt in the accident and police said the crash remains under investigation.