photo
55º

Local News

Pedestrian dies in crash on I-81 North in Wythe County

Authorities said he was crossing left lane of I-81 when he was hit by a car

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Wythe County
,
I-81
,
Traffic
,
New River Valley
WSLS (WSLS)

A pedestrian is dead after authorities said he was hit by a car while crossing the travel lane on I-81 North in Wythe County.

Authorities said officers responded to the crash on I-81 North near mile marker 71 around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday.

A man from Newport News was driving a Dodge Ram in the left lane on I-81 when he hit Justin Briggs, 41, of Wytheville, according to police. Authorities said the driver of the Dodge was unable to avoid hitting Briggs and he died at the scene.

The driver was not hurt in the accident and police said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: