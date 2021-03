Party in Elmwood is back for the 2021 season

After a year off due to the pandemic, Party in Elmwood is back for the 2021 season.

The 22-week festival is set to start on May 20 and happen every Thursday until Oct. 14.

Concerts will happen from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and admission will be $5 per person. Children under 12 can get in for free.

Officials said that masks, social distancing, extra space between people and an attendee limit of 1,000 people in the park will all be strictly enforced.

