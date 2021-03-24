Campbell County high school parents organize proms as health leader says decision is ‘just not safe’

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – As Virginia loosens COVID-19 restrictions, parents of high school seniors in our area are organizing proms.

Parents of students at Rustburg and Giles high schools are taking it upon themselves to keep the tradition alive.

However, one local health leader says she’s not ready to endorse the idea.

“Students physically gathering in a space, in a time where we know typically there’s food and beverages, which means taking off masks; it’s just not safe for us to have any type of social gathering like that,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, health director of the Roanoke and Alleghany district.

Rustburg High School is a part of Campbell County Public Schools.

“It has come to our attention that we may have parents within our community planning to host prom events for their seniors later in the spring. Campbell County Public Schools is not sponsoring these events. If these events do occur, parents should follow all mitigation strategies and adhere to capacity limitations mandated by the Governor’s executive order #72,” said Clayton Stanley, Campbell County assistant superintendent, in a statement.

Prom organizers declined to comment.

We have not heard back from Giles school leaders.