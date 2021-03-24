Roanoke Valley launching COVID vaccine hotline to help those 65 and older get appointments

ROANOKE, Va. – Even as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted people still need to keep their guard up, according to local health officials.

With 300 more cases this week, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said Virginia is nowhere near herd immunity.

“It’s critically important that we continue to push the message that, at this point, we still have substantial activity in our community. We need to continue to keep our distance, we need to continue to wear masks, and we need to continue to follow our hand hygiene,” said Morrow.

She also said that she’s not ready to endorse large proms or graduations at schools.

Meanwhile, more people will soon be eligible to get vaccinated in the district, as the region could move into Phase 1c.

So far, the district administered more than 118,000 doses, but that still leaves more than 11,000 people in Phases 1a and 1b waiting for their shot. The decision to move is based on supply.

“If we get a substantial allocation of Johnson & Johnson [vaccine doses], we may be able to move to Phase 1c potentially even next week; but I don’t know until our vaccine allocation,” explained Morrow.

If you live in either district and are 65 or older, there’s a hotline to get vaccinated.

Call 540-613-6597 from March 24 to March 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., to sign up for an appointment.