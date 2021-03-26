photo
Gym owner in New Jersey offers free memberships for those who don’t get COVID vaccine

He took to Twitter to announce he’s offering free memberships

Nicole Del Rosario
, Social / Digital Producer

After Krispy Kreme announced it’s offering a free donut to those who get the COVID-19 vaccine, one gym owner from New Jersey put his own spin on the incentivized push.

Ian Smith, the owner of The Atilis Gym, out of Bellmawr, New Jersey, took to Twitter to say he’s offering free gym memberships to those who don’t get the vaccine.

In the viral tweet, Smith wrote, “We believe in health - the real way - exercise, good diet, plenty of vitamin D, zinc, and an environment to destress.”

Since posting the tweet on Tuesday, Smith said he received a lot of hate mail as of Thursday morning.

