Two residents displaced after house fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Two Roanoke County residents have been displaced after their house caught fire Friday night.

At about 7:45 p.m., Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the 8500 block of Summer View Drive in the Hollins area for reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the front corner of a one-story home.

Officials said the two adults inside the home were able to escape unharmed.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes.

The two residents were displaced and are staying with neighbors, according to the fire department.