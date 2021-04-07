Roanoke Wedding Crawl makes virtual comeback after pandemic hiatus

The Roanoke Wedding Crawl is back, but instead of bouncing from venue to venue, this year the vendors are coming to you virtually.

The Roanoke Wedding Network will go live on Facebook Sunday, April 11 at 1 p.m. to showcase more than 20 wedding vendors from across the region. Then there will be a Q&A session.

Last year, the crawl was canceled but the network felt the crawl was critical this year.

With so many 2020 weddings rescheduled for this year plus your already scheduled 2021 weddings, the local industry is expecting a very busy season.

There are also new trends like more outdoor weddings due to COVID-19 restrictions, more couples eloping and having a reception once the pandemic is over or even a contact tracing table at the wedding and reception. This crawl is a chance for brides to get ahead and for businesses to get back out there.

“We’re really excited to even host this to capture these vendors that have kind of been suffering during this pandemic to maybe get them back out here into the public where we haven’t been able to do a lot of networking and also to be able to give these brides something. They haven’t necessarily been able to go into a store into a cake place,” said Chasity Barbour, a board member of the Roanoke Wedding Network.

The event is free but they ask you to register here beforehand to enter into a $500 Visa gift card and a list of vendors.