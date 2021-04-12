Frank Beamer gets COVID vaccine, wants others to do the same

ROANOKE, Va. – Count Frank Beamer among those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Carillon Clinic released a video of the legendary 74-year-old former Virginia Tech coach getting vaccinated and encouraging others to do the same.

“I want all of us to have a safe and healthy 2021. Today I was able to get the COVID-19 vaccine to keep myself, my family and our community safe. I recommend that you get yours today,” said Beamer in the video.

All of Southwest Virginia, and nearly all of Virginia, is now in Phase 2, meaning any adult ages 16 and older is eligible to be vaccinated.