Virginia Tech launches a digital April 16 remembrance gallery

BLACKSBURG, Va. – You can now join Virginia Tech in remembrance of the 32 lives taken on April 16, 2007, wherever you are.

The university launched its new digital exhibit, We Are Better Than We Think: Selections from the April 16, 2007 Condolence Archives.

On the site, you can view art pieces and condolence cards featuring messages of hope, love and healing from across the country.

The exhibit is designed to give emotional support and is unlike any previous remembrance exhibit.

LM Rozema, the processing and special projects archivist at Virginia Tech Libraries’ Special Collections and University Archives said it took months to prepare this to create the gallery and get it online.

“This year, we have items we’ve never shown before even in physical exhibits and some of the items we only received within the last couple of years so we weren’t able to show them,” said Rozema.

Now that it’s posted, the exhibit will remain online as something people can visit throughout the year.

Starting Friday, the university is hosting a virtual remembrance run.