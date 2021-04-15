Sen. Tim Kaine helps reintroduce bill to support training for skilled infrastructure jobs

WASHINGTON – This week, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine helped reintroduce the Building U.S. Infrastructure by Leveraging Demands for Skills (BUILDS) Act. The legislation would ensure workers are prepared with the skills needed for in-demand infrastructure jobs in fields like construction, transportation, maritime and energy.

“As we prepare to tackle critical infrastructure needs nationwide, it’s vital we also support a skilled workforce that can take on this task,” Kaine said. “This bill will help foster strong industry partnerships and career pathways to ensure we can retrain workers for millions of good-paying jobs and also strengthen our economy as we begin to recover from COVID-19.”

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), and U.S. Representatives Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-1), Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (R-PA-15), and Jim Langevin (D-RI-2) also helped in this effort.

“The U.S. infrastructure system is in critical need of updates while at the same time infrastructure industries struggle to meet workforce demands,” said Portman. “With the BUILDS Act, we can improve worker training and provide more resources for job training programs targeted toward in-demand infrastructure-related jobs. This bipartisan bill can help us ensure that we are able to fill jobs in the infrastructure industry quickly and help those struggling with job loss, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, get the skills they need to succeed.”

Specifically, the BUILDS Act would: