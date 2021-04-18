Argument leads to deadly shooting in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting in Bassett Saturday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect is in police custody.

Deputies found the victim lying on the floor of a home on Jarrett Drive when they arrived around 8:45 p.m. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Kaleb Tremaine Greene, 24, of Maple St., Martinsville, VA.

Investigators learned Greene was visiting the residence of Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, when the two got into an argument. Authorities accuse Dillard of shooting Greene. The pair knew each other, according to the release.

Dillard has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone having information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.