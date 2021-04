RICHMOND, Va. – For some Virginia Lottery players, three zeroes helped them win big on Monday.

Players won a total of $3,087,300 with the winning combination, 0-0-0 in the Pick 3 game. The millions of dollars compared to the $565,300 handle that the Virginia Lottery took in for the drawing.

Officials said every player who wagered $1 on the exact order combination won a top prize of $500.

The Virginia Lottery didn’t disclose how many players won in this drawing.