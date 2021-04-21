Former “Reading Rainbow” host, LeVar Burton, to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ in July

Burton was no newcomer to television when he was cast as Geordi, having appeared in "Roots" as Kunta Kinte and hosting the PBS children's show "Reading Rainbow" since 1983. He continued to host "Reading Rainbow" until the show ended in 2005, after

LeVar Burton fans have a reason to rejoice!

On Wednesday, “Jeopardy!” announced that it selected Burton to host and close out season 37 from July 26 to July 30.

This comes after a fan started an online petition in November that prompted Burton to take the reigns of the well-known game show. The petition garnered over 246,000 signatures from fans who wanted to see the award-winning actor host the show.

Burton took to Twitter to thank Joshua Sanders for starting the petition and thanked his fans for their support.

“Thank you to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. You made a difference! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time,” Burton said in a tweet.

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Faber and Joe Buck will join Burton in closing out the 37th season of “Jeopardy!”

Here’s a list of guest hosts for season 37 and their respective dates: